Luis Salle and the return of Moscoo Selvaggio to the past who calls to replace Fedez: the names expected for the first episodes

Following Fedez's farewell with Mr. Mara at Muschio Selvaggio, a reboot of the podcast is now imminent. With the new management handed over entirely to YouTuber Luis Sal, rumors and predictions on the podcast have followed, yet neither confirmed nor denied by those directly involved. second davidmaggio.itLuis Salle had already begun work on recording the first episode, already at the farm.

Martin's return

Despite recent developments that wanted YouTuber Homyatol to replace Fedez, Luis Sal would have opted for a family solution. In its own way, it's also a sign of continuity with podcasting's past. He is supposed to be joined episode by episode by his brother Martin, 31, who is very active on Twitch. Martin had already been involved in the first phase of the project, with the lead single being noted. The presence certainly reassures the audience more than the first hour of the podcast.

Guests of the first episodes

Names of potential guests for the first two episodes of Muskio Selvaggio are also being circulated. According to Davidemaggio.it, for the first episode that was already recorded, Luis Salle was going to involve science communicator Andrea Moccia, president of Geopop. After him, singer Baby K is expected to return in the pop key that made the podcast somewhat successful in its early days.

