“He was forced to leave Pooh for the sake of the story with Patty Bravo.”

An open-hearted story, from career to pain, What Pooh Left in the Living Room of the Dominica Inn. In their conversation with Mara Vener to trace the band's history, they also talked about the moment when Riccardo Fugli decided to leave the band. Red Kanzian took his place in the quartet, but why did Vogley leave the group?

Riccardo Fogli, The Truth About Ai Poh's Farewell

The group formed by Ruby Facchinetti, Reed Kanzian and Dodi Battaglia with the late Stefano D'Orazio and Riccardo Fogli (who left the group in 1973 and returned for the first time in 2915 and then in 2023) has been active since 1966 and has a 58-year career behind it composed of hits and great classics. And just speaking of saying goodbye to the band, the tension between Riccardo Fogli and Robbie Facchinetti heated up and got a little heated. The singer admits: “It just so happened that I was engaged at the time»

Although some sixty years have passed, those directly involved today struggle to reveal in detail how things really happened. There were some frosts and arguments. Fogli was at that time married to the singer Viola Valentino, and completely lost his head to Patti Bravo.

Tension in the studio

Facchinetti revealed that at the time he trusted them. And from day to day he stopped doing that, and that meant only one thing for them: he had fallen madly in love. “I met Nicoletta and Patti Bravo and there was a story like this… I was married to Viola Valentino. For the first few weeks, everything was hidden, then it became known. Viola found out and kicked me out of the house“Fogley says.

When the news became public knowledge, Viola Valentino broke up with Fogli and his colleagues asked him to stay away. Riccardo Fogli explained: “The truth is that very cordially and with a lot of affection, my best friend told me that this matter has become complicated, we are talking about you and Nicoletta, mix this up and it is not good I was asked what to decide?»». Robbie Facchinetti, nervous, was about to tell the tale of what happened at the Sistine Theater, which led to the breakup between Riccardo Fogli and the other Bo members, but he preferred not to say it then.

