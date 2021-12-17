December 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lucid Games is working on Triple A from an important IP address for PlayStation, for the new console - Nerd4.life

Lucid Games is working on Triple A from an important IP address for PlayStation, for the new console – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 17, 2021 1 min read

Lucid GamesDestruction Allstars, software house, is working on a Triple A program for PS5, belong toImportant intellectual property Play Station. At least that’s what you get from the developer’s LinkedIn profile, Drew Williams Rostronwho worked for a year and three months asLeading unannounced first-party IP AAA tech game designer for PlayStation 5Inside Lucid Games.

Naturally, everyone immediately pointed the accusing finger at a new Twisted Metal, which has been centered by many voices in the recent past and appears to have been assigned to Lucid Games. After all, what better studio to make, given its recent title?

Of course you don’t take this Information As confirmation, but the fact that it was found in the developer’s bio still gives it some importance. However, we are waiting for Sony to announce the game to give it more substance.

For the rest, while we wait to find out more, we can try to give Destruction AllStars another chance, which vanished from the radar a few weeks after launch (perhaps the least mentioned and memorable PS5 exclusive).

See also  Our games should never be a live service, we'll never tell studios what to do - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tenrai will include the full Kabuto set and mode – Nerd4.life

December 17, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ad blockers will stop working on Chrome soon

December 16, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is free this weekend – Nerd4.life

December 16, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Christmas week with chaotic triggers, snow and ice from Russia. Effects in Italy »ILMETEO.it

December 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

More bureaucracy and controls? What changes

December 17, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

Stardust, in 2022 on esports and new content houses: Revenews

December 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Not just brushing your teeth, here’s how you can prevent tooth decay in 5 steps as well as treat swollen gums

December 17, 2021 Karen Hines