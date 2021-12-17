Best 2021 video games to donate at Christmas

I Video Games I birthday presents Perfect that never goes out of style. If you have had to give the last few gifts, here is an idea that will make a good impression on the recipient or recipient. This year too, many beautiful titles were released for all platforms. If you have no idea what game you want to give up, no problem. We have compiled a list Best video games of 2021 available for me Play StationAnd X-BoxAnd computer e Nintendo Switch. For the most part, these are very common nicknames – before buying, make sure the person you’re giving them to hasn’t already played with them.

Christmas Gifts: Best Video Games 2021

Let’s start our roundup of video games to donate this Christmas with titles for Xbox, PS, and PC, either across platforms or exclusively for one or the other:

Halo Infinite (Xbox One/S, Xbox Series X/S)

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS4 E5)

Return – PlayStation 5

Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5) game

Resident Evil Village (Xbox, PS)

Hitman 3 (PS, Xbox)

Deathloop (PS5, PC)

It Takes Two (PS, Xbox)

Psychonauts 2 (Xbox, Windows, PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS, Xbox, and PC)

Here instead you will find the best games of 2021 for those who have Nintendo Switch:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid dread

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise

Super Mario 3D All Stars

shining pearl pokemon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Monster Hunter Rise

Just Dance 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (also available for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X)

new pokemon snap