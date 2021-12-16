Tenrai will include the full Kabuto set and mode – Nerd4.life

343 Industries announced a series of Changes to the passage of the event From Fraction: Tenrai, which will be available again on January 4, 2022, thanks to which players will be able to get Kabuto’s full set of armor pause.

Despite criticisms of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer progression system, the guys at 343 Industries in recent weeks have been very receptive to player feedback and are trying to improve various aspects of the game. We’ve recently seen the introduction of new multiplayer playlists, accompanied by changes to Battle Pass challenges, and they’re far less frustrating now than they were in the past.

Among the changes announced during the last broadcast, the developers revealed that they will be replacing the XP Boosts and Challenge Breaker modifiers: Tenrai pass with the full Kabuto suite and an exclusive mode. 343i as promised More event challenges, to ensure consistent progression of all players during the Break: Tenrai Tournament.



343 Industries has admitted that the Yoroi shield displayed with promotional material for the Halo Infinite multiplayer was an internal error and that the studio’s intent was to determine when the content was free. The developers also analyze the reviews and look for ways to improve the quality of free and paid cosmetics.

To stay on the topic, a new update is available for Halo Infinite that aims to resolve issues with the quick resume functionality for Xbox Series X and S.