October 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NBA - Luca Vildoza si è operato per tornare negli Stati Uniti

Luca Wildosa underwent surgery to return to the United States

Noah French October 6, 2021 2 min read

Former Argentine guard of Posconia Luca Wildosa Did not use the opportunity to show his talent New York Knicks The man who freed him, today underwent surgery on his right leg to deal with the ankle problem. His goal is to get a second chance at the NBA.

“Hi. Today I had surgery on my right leg and I am fine. Once the doctors allow it, I will resume the recovery process. I am calm. I was. During the difficult months. I wore this injury before the Tokyo Olympics.

I tried to keep going, but sometimes I couldn’t take it. The pain was very intense and constant. That’s why I decided with my family and my wife that surgery was the best solution for my health and my future.

Thanks to the Nix people. I also thank those who care about my health. This exit from the NBA told me “see you later”. From tomorrow, I will do everything to return! This is my dream and I will pursue it as much as possible. “

See also  Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Italian brothers interrogated the “black baron” Jongi Lavarini

October 5, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Lost Opportunity – ilGiornale.it

October 5, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

2021 municipal elections, reactions of big names. What Salvini, Meloni, Letta, Conte said

October 5, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Stoltenberg, European Defense Risks to NATO – Ultima Aura

October 6, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Luca Wildosa underwent surgery to return to the United States

October 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Tesla expands its presence in Italy with two new Tesla Centers

October 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ladies’ paradise: Actress’s sad farewell: she will never return

October 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese