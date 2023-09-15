Light Zucchini Parmigiana, a recipe that won’t make you regret the original recipe: it’s delicious but contains a third of the calories

Light Zucchini Parmigiana is a light and delicious dish that will not make you think about the original dish anymore. Same fun, fewer calories.

there parmesan, Just saying the name fills your mouth. One of the most delicious dishes in our kitchen, rich and delicious. But also very caloric.

There are different schools of thought on preparation and ingredients, which vary by region. Some say it’s typical Neapolitan, some Sicilian, some Emilian. Each region prepares it differently.

For example, there are those who cut the eggplant and then fry it, and those who dip it first in flour and eggs, but everyone agrees that eggplant is made from parmigiana. In layers Topped with tomatoes and mozzarella.

A rather old recipe, traces of which can also be found in the chef’s collection of 1839 Ippolito Cavalcanti than in his country Homemade cuisine with Neapolitan language He writes: “And you will fry the eggplant and then arrange it in a pan, layer by layer, with the cheese, the basil, and the soup stock or with the tomato sauce and the blankets that you’ll be cooking.” But besides all these ways to prepare this delicious dish, there is one that we would like to point out to you, which is light zucchini parmigiana.

Light Zucchini Parmigiana: Recipe

In addition to eggplant parmigiana, there’s also zucchini parmigiana, which is equally good and attractive. What we want to offer you is a light version that we are sure you and everyone will like. Because cooking is all about experimentation, it was inevitable that we would try some variations on the dish.

Zucchini is closest to the original eggplant in terms of shape and texture. And the taste is certainly no different either. Let’s find out the recipe.

how to prepare

To prepare light zucchini parmigiana, you will need 1 kg of zucchini, 150 grams of cooked lean pork, 500 grams of… skyrella, Cheese made from sugar is low in fat and calories. Alternatively you can use a Light cheese.

Wash the zucchini, dry it, then cut it using a mandolin into very thin slices. Grill it on a baking tray, being careful not to burn it Create your own parmigiana. Grease a baking dish with butter, and make the first layer with grilled zucchini slices, taking care not to overlap them. Then make a second layer of cooked pork and finish with the squirrel. Repeat the layers until the ingredients are used up and bake at 180 degrees for about 15 minutes.