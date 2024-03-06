NASA introduced 12 new astronauts, including one who will go to the moon

Houston, March 5. (Iskan News) – During a global live broadcast, NASA presented the so-called “graduation” of the new generation of astronauts from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas (USA). After completing more than two years of basic training, the new astronauts have earned their “wings” and are ready for their own space travel, including missions on the International Space Station, future commercial destinations, missions to the Moon, and perhaps even to Mars. . The Class of 2021 includes 10 candidates from NASA, as well as two candidates from the United Arab Emirates from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center who trained alongside their colleagues at NASA. The new American astronauts are Nicole Ayers, a US Air Force pioneer and fighter pilot, Marcus Berus, an Air National Guard pioneer and test pilot, and Chris (Christina) Birch, a mathematics, biochemistry and molecular biophysics graduate student at the University of Tucson. In Arizona, Denise Burnham, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from UC San Diego with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from USC Los Angeles, Luke Delaney, Major, Retired, Marine Corps and Test Pilot, Andre Douglas graduated in Mechanical Engineering from U.S. Coast Guard Academy and earned master's degrees in mechanical engineering, marine engineering, and marine engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, master's degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Jack Hathaway, US Navy Commander and Test Pilot Anil Menon, US Air Force Medical Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Williams, BS in Physics from Stanford University with a PhD in Physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she conducted research in Astrophysicist Jessica Wittner, US Navy Lieutenant Commander and test pilot. Noura Al Matrooshi, the engineer and the first Emirati and Arab astronaut, and Mohammed Al Mulla, the youngest pilot instructor in the Dubai Police, trained with them. All astronaut candidates have completed training in spacewalks, robotics, ISS systems, T-38 flights and the Russian language.