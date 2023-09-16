“Ten cases per 100,000 people.”

It will be an information day on the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) scheduled for tomorrow at the Teatro Lauro Rossi in Macerata, with a conference at 2.30pm and a show in the evening. “The event will have a multidisciplinary approach, with patient testimonials that will ensure a language that can be used by everyone but also a specialist part, with interventions by some of the leading figures dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative disease with a prevalence of ten cases per 100 people. “The incidence of the disease in our region is slightly higher than in other regions,” explains Director of the Department of Neurology, Emanuele Medici.

One of the organizers of the event is Cristina Petrella, Medical Director of the Department of Neurology: “We will have many authorities in the field, including Professor Adriano Chiu, but also pulmonologist Fabrizio Rau, who specializes in anesthesia and resuscitation, and a part related to physical medicine. Thanks to the NEMO Center in Ancona, with Dr. Michela Coccia who will explain new rehabilitation methods, and the scientific part will conclude with two important opinions on end-of-life legislation, presented by Professor Roberto Sindoni, researcher at Macerata, and Emanuele Iacobone.” Dr. Iacobone, Director of the Intensive Care Unit, will talk about telemedicine: “It is a new project that is limited to a very small number of patients. It is in a pilot phase, but it will allow us to evaluate whether the patient needs to be re-evaluated” for respiratory indications without access to Emergency rescue room. The patient is monitored directly from home.” The personality of the nurse is also essential in supporting the ALS patient and his family; “From diagnosis to the entire clinical care process, nurses are essential,” emphasizes Sandro Di Tuccio, President of the Nurses Association, which sponsors the event. The family nurse will soon emerge, a reality that already exists in many parts of the world. Europe, which will also guarantee greater comfort for families.” There is the Aisla Association, which deals with the provision of social, bureaucratic and organizational assistance to patients and their families. “We ensure that the association exists and stands by the patient and his family in anything,” explains Giulio Pantanetti, his contact person. With the aim of giving patients a decent life. We are also working to ensure that institutions are aware of the disease and deal with it through legislative measures.” Ast 3 Director Daniela Corsi stressed how to “strengthen medicine in the region, especially in the sector of chronic diseases that can be treated at home.” The day will end with a narrative, musical and dance tribute. By Aldo Canovari, the late founder of the LiberiLibri publishing house, who fought amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for a long time. Admission to the evening will be free and donations will go to the charitable works of the National Isla Association. The Lauro Rossi initiative comes on the occasion of the 16th National Day of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic , scheduled for tomorrow. A day that unites the country and promotes the rights of people with ALS, scientific research and assistance. Hundreds of organizations have joined the initiative “Let’s color Italy green.” In Macerata the Sferisterio will turn green.