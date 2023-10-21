Let us make many wishes, in a few hours (and for two days) the sky will be lit up with meteors and magnificent Orionids.

We’re in the midst of Orionid activity, and as of tonight, October 21, and for two consecutive nights, the chances of spotting spectacular meteors are much higher. Let’s get your wishes ready, because many meteors are about to arrive!

As the UAI explains, orionids arose from comet debris Haley During previous perihelion passes. They typically show diffuse and irregular clock rates and perhaps more extremes. Although meteorites are often faint in brightness, they often appear mixed with… racing cars Among other things, more recently, more sustained rates of meteorites have been observed, but with variations in frequency in general. Above 20-30 meteors/hour.

This year, the radiant, or the point from which the meteors appear to shoot, will be observable from around midnight, reaching its maximum height at dawn at more than 60 degrees. The nights between October 21 and 22, and the following days from October 22 to 23, will be peak nights. Particularly favorable for observationDue to the complete absence of lunar disturbance (in the map il The sky of October 22 at about one o’clock in the morning).

Let’s prepare wishes!

sources: UAI / UAI meteorites

