October 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Let us make many wishes, in a few hours (and for two days) the sky will be lit up with meteors and magnificent Orionids.

Let us make many wishes, in a few hours (and for two days) the sky will be lit up with meteors and magnificent Orionids.

Karen Hines October 21, 2023 2 min read

We’re in the midst of Orionid activity, and as of tonight, October 21, and for two consecutive nights, the chances of spotting spectacular meteors are much higher. Let’s get your wishes ready, because many meteors are about to arrive!

Unmissable show: starts tonight October 21 The sky – weather permitting – will light up Falling starsthe wonderful ones Orionideswhich will give us rain for two nights Meteors. Let’s prepare many wishes!

As the UAI explains, orionids arose from comet debris Haley During previous perihelion passes. They typically show diffuse and irregular clock rates and perhaps more extremes. Although meteorites are often faint in brightness, they often appear mixed with… racing cars Among other things, more recently, more sustained rates of meteorites have been observed, but with variations in frequency in general. Above 20-30 meteors/hour.

Orionides October 22, 2023

© Stellarium

This year, the radiant, or the point from which the meteors appear to shoot, will be observable from around midnight, reaching its maximum height at dawn at more than 60 degrees. The nights between October 21 and 22, and the following days from October 22 to 23, will be peak nights. Particularly favorable for observationDue to the complete absence of lunar disturbance (in the map il The sky of October 22 at about one o’clock in the morning).

Let’s prepare wishes!

Follow us cable | Instagram | Facebook | Tik Tok | Youtube

sources: UAI / UAI meteorites

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

It is the furthest and strongest of all

October 21, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Voyager 1 probe and its strange ‘humming’ have been discovered in interstellar space

October 20, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Sensual dance to develop your sensuality

October 20, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Let us make many wishes, in a few hours (and for two days) the sky will be lit up with meteors and magnificent Orionids.

October 21, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Do you have any old CDs at home? Recycle them this way, and add a touch of light to your home

October 21, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Trento: Anarchist Luca Dolce arrested. He has been on the run since 2021 and has been in prison with Kaspido

October 21, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Air conditioning, with this button you warm up the car within 10 seconds

October 21, 2023 Karen Hines