Europe weather. Late in the cold, the polar vortex is affected by the stratiform trend of March «3B Meteo

The polar vortex is affected by global warming on March 4th

The midlatitude circulation feels the effects of March 4th stratiform warming in this part of spring But the effects are mitigated over time and through episodes. This stratospheric pulse is contributing to closures and cold weather across the eastern United States and Europe after a lot of heat. The second stratospheric warming event of the season is more effective in Europe than the one that occurred between December and January because it is the tropospheric circulation, by breaking anticyclonic waves, that makes this dynamic more effective and which in mid-winter is likely to produce greater impacts.

This dynamic will tend to prolong the current period below average temperatures in Europe. In fact, there will be no major changes in the next two weeks, at least until the end of May. Anticyclones will move away from the North Atlantic, allowing cold pulses of Arctic air to bring winter-like conditions to Europe with below-average temperatures in many countries. The peninsula will also be affected by unstable phases and a relatively cooler climate following the anomalous heat that occurred in the first part of April. The record heat also accelerated the growth of plants that are very sensitive to cold. Early flowering of fruit trees is a frequent occurrence in recent years. This cold is not exceptional and will not compensate for the record heat at the beginning of the month.

Rainfall will be higher than normal across northern Europe And the western ones, in the Black Sea region, with the peninsula also participating, especially the central ones.

Temperatures are below average during the week of April 22-29

