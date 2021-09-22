Enrico Preziosi sells Genoa to Americans

you will become American The oldest Italian football club, Genoa Cricket and Football Club. According to what was reported by various newspapers, he claims from Enrico Preziosi Select the passage of the controlling stake to 777 partners, an investment company based in Miami and its foundations steven christmas NS Josh Wonder. An official announcement is expected, according to US sources, tomorrow. 777 Partners has many operations in the sports world to its credit: Come on London Lions in English Basketball, Sports Rights with Global Sports Rights Management and 1190 Sports, and streaming women’s soccer Ata Football. But the investment that made him known in football was the entry into the capital of the Spanish club Seville It owns 6% of the shares. Enrico Preziosi had come to the rescue Genoa from bankruptcy in 2003 It brought him back to Serie A in 2007 and has always maintained the rankings. Entrepreneur Avellino has previously held the same positions at Saruno, In the How do He was a minority shareholder in other football clubs.

eighteen years

Restart Genoa from C series. Found after two consecutive promotions league He won on the last day with a 0-0 draw at home with Naples which together with Juventus He was one of the three teams to be promoted in the 2006-07 season. from 2007 Genoa never left the Serie A championship, winning the 2009 Serie A qualifiersEuropean League Despite finishing fourth on a par with Fiorentina, who instead went to the Champions League for the best direct match. It also arrived in Europe in 2015-2016, always with Gianpiero Gasperini Off the bench, but not a license UEFA Genoa excluded from the competition to make way for Sampdoria. The episode that marked the final dividing line between ownership and fans, especially from the Northern Steps who began a long and heavy dispute against President Preziosi.

Since 1893

On September 7, 1893, in the rooms British Consulate From Via Palestro in Genoa, the founding deed of Genoa Cricket Club and Athletic Football Club. deal with To formalize the existence of a club that for more than a year has been carrying out various sports activities, but in a short time it became the basis of the current Italian football system. It will also happen Milan NS Inter and the British community Located in the Ligurian capital to export traditional team and individual sports to Italy Anglo-Saxon, like a water ball, and, in fact, footballA “popular” activity par excellence. Indeed, at that time, Genoa and its port attracted the interests of foreign trading companies, especially the British: in 1869, in fact, Suez Corridor, which was sold 6 years later by Egypt to the United Kingdom, which thus finds itself in complete control of indies road, With colonial and commercial effects.