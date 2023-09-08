L’Adige di Verona “Sports Crime” in Venice, the TV series is produced in Povigliano

Povigliano arrives in Venice. The second season of the sports crime series was shown at the 80th Venice Film Festival; The TV series produced by Venice is about sports and social inclusion and is the first series devoted entirely to sports investigation.

It was conceived and created by two gunmen, the director Daniela Scalia Veronese and his colleague Luca Tramontin Belluno, Sport Crime airs its first season in 2022 and revolves around the investigations of SEAMS of Lugano, a sports agency founded by a former journalist and TV presenter with a former rugby player and rock musician. A combination of sports and sometimes criminal implications Which dazzled viewers and whose second season begins production this year.

Also in the pavilion dedicated to the Veneto region held at the Venice Film Festival Filippo Rigo, Regional AdvisorWhich emphasized the importance of introducing the places and values ​​of Veneto into the world of cinema. “Sports crime is recognized and admired abroad, from the Cannes Festival to the Moscow Film Festival to the UK, but it does not forget its roots. Choosing the municipality of Povigliano Veronese as a headquarters for film production is a source of pride for us.” – The Northern League Council member explained – Participate and cooperate actively and daily with local and regional associations.”.

Sport Crime is coming November 9th on Chill Channel

With him too Director Daniela Scaliawho explained that The next season will be released on November 9 and will be visible for free on Cold. “A round of applause for Pietro Guadagnini and Riccardo Cordioli – confirmed the director – who hosted us in Povigliano and who are characterized by fast and efficient administrators and organizers. Sports crime is linked to the territory and the people, it promotes reality, sport, man, landscape, food and wine, all the best, even if unknown. And in Povigliano they know that.”

In fact, Sport Crime tells the story of the Veneto region thanks to the stories of its characters in a cosmopolitan evening that brings together Friendship and psychology to fascinating areas Addressing very current issues such as Mental illness, ethics and the environment.

And there is alsoRegional Sports Advisor Cristiano Corazzari and theRegional Tourism Advisor Federico Caner Demonstrating the relationship between sports and the valorization of the region as the main focus of the series. Another important presence in the last few days in Venice is that of… Paralympic swimmer Xenia PalazzoA multi-medalist at both European and world levels, with many decorations on her shoulders, including the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.