Italy, Lukaku and basketball: the latest

Hear current news in less than 2 minutes





Property:





Immobile: “It’s a dream to be a captain.” Warning for Roma and Juventus: Chiesa and Pellegrini suspended. Dramatic elimination of the United States in the World Cup

Rome – “Twenty years ago when I was a teenage player, I wished to play for the Blue Team, but becoming captain of the national team was a wonderful dream come true.” This is how he became the new captain of the national team. Siro is immobile On the eve of the match against North Macedonia, qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Meanwhile, the alarm went off at Gypsy’s house Juventus: Church and pilgrims In fact, they suffered a cramp and left the Italian retreat. Both players underwent diagnostic tests this morning, which highlighted muscular problems that need further investigation.

The transfer was not at all welcome and raises a lot of debate. If Roma fans are still thrilled about the arrival Romelu LukakuBut the mood and anger of the Nerazzurri players who felt betrayed by the Belgian was different. In the capital, specifically near the Olympic Stadium, a banner reading “The Notorious Lukaku” was hung from the Nerazzurri corner. A message of extreme ridicule and disappointment towards the striker who was convicted of refusing to return to Inter and preferring to deal with Juventus and later with Roma.

Exciting feat for Germanywho hits him United States 113-111 They travel to the FIBA ​​World Cup final, where they will play on Sunday, again in Manila, against Serbia at 2.40pm Italian time. For Team USA, a painful defeat: They face Canada on Sunday at 10:30, but only for the bronze medal.