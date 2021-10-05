Kingdom Hearts, the complete series coming to Nintendo Switch in the cloud – Nerd4.life

Kingdom Hearts It will also land Nintendo Switch with the whole series in version cloudsnella fattispecie Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue e Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re: Mind.

The announcement came during a presentation of the Super Smash Bros. character. Ultimate, according to game director Masahiro Sakurai, who spoke of a great opportunity for Nintendo Switch owners.

The three games have no history yet Exit And we imagine it won’t debut until next year, considering that the trailer that Sakurai showed includes sequences taken from the PS4 version of the titles in question.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX is a collection containing a total of six “experiments” from the series, with the first two chapters in the Remix version and associated sub-chapters.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation that includes Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep: A Fragmentory Passage, and Kingdom Hearts Chi: Back Cover (film), a film that tells the story of the contestants, linking the origins of the story and Kingdom Hearts : Unchained Chi.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is, finally, the final chapter of the saga and in the cloud version for the Nintendo Switch will also include the Re: Mind expansion.