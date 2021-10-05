October 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Battlefield 2042, beta preload available today - Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042, beta preload available today – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 5, 2021 1 min read

Battlefield 2042 , but in the meantime beta Right on the doorstep, with the ability to make Pre-download today on PC and console and a new beta release scheduled for tomorrow, October 6, 2021.

After many rumors and doubts, EA has officially announced the beta and preload dates and early download is available today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Remember that the test is divided into two sessions, i.e. the first with early access and the second open to everyone as a true open beta.

Early access is available to all logged in Pre-order Battlefield 2042 and who have a subscription to Play EA, which also includes Game Pass Ultimate subscribers: Only in recent days has Microsoft itself confirmed that the early access beta is also guaranteed to all those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This obviously expands the audience of players who will be able to participate in the Battlefield 2042 beta starting tomorrow morning: all pre-order buyers, EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate users will therefore have access, while others will have access to enter open beta Starting at 9:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021.

So we are looking forward to know the details of this beta version, and in the meantime we remember the updated hardware requirements for the beta version on PC.

See also  The mobile phone offers Vodafone, Team, Iliad, and Windter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Apple, gaming revenue higher than Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft combined in 2019 – Nerd4.life

October 5, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

An official answer to freezes, crashes, and problems

October 4, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

A streamer was physically attacked by his drunk stepfather during a live broadcast – Nerd4.life

October 4, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

5 min read

Nuclear fusion, all the lines of research in progress in the world on “clean” and waste-free atom: from Great Britain to South Korea

October 5, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Lost Opportunity – ilGiornale.it

October 5, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue Agency, new clarification on the advantages of the first home

October 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

After 30 years we found it like this, unbelievable!

October 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese