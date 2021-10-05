Battlefield 2042, beta preload available today – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 , but in the meantime beta Right on the doorstep, with the ability to make Pre-download today on PC and console and a new beta release scheduled for tomorrow, October 6, 2021.

After many rumors and doubts, EA has officially announced the beta and preload dates and early download is available today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Remember that the test is divided into two sessions, i.e. the first with early access and the second open to everyone as a true open beta.

Early access is available to all logged in Pre-order Battlefield 2042 and who have a subscription to Play EA, which also includes Game Pass Ultimate subscribers: Only in recent days has Microsoft itself confirmed that the early access beta is also guaranteed to all those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This obviously expands the audience of players who will be able to participate in the Battlefield 2042 beta starting tomorrow morning: all pre-order buyers, EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate users will therefore have access, while others will have access to enter open beta Starting at 9:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021.

So we are looking forward to know the details of this beta version, and in the meantime we remember the updated hardware requirements for the beta version on PC.