Tetsuya Nomura talks about upcoming festivities – Nerd4.life

Right after it was announced Sora’s arrival at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Japanese account of Kingdom Hearts Share some messages from series director Tetsuya Nomurawho talked about The series’ twentieth anniversary.

DualShockers.com has translated Nomura’s tweets from Japanese to English. Here is what the Square Enix manager had to say: “Sora Chosen to be a Super Smash Bros. fighter. Ultimate. Since it was decided and we got the invite, I’ve regularly supervised the inclusion of Sora and watched how meticulous the developers were. I am sure all of you will be satisfied. I cannot thank Mister Sakurai and his staff enough.”

He added, “Thank you everyone for the support, Kingdom Hearts will celebrate their support 20th Anniversary March 20, 2022. We have prepared a teaser for the occasion, which awaits some festivities to come. Please wait for more information regarding each of the new features in the trailer. We’re also planning several things not shown in this trailer. Looking forward to. You can watch the trailer below.

The trailer does not provide specific information about the Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary event. We don’t know exactly when it will be and whether it will be a live or digital event. We hope there will also be room for news about The next chapters of the saga.

