King of Billie Jean’s Cup – Giorgi Relentless, France Co 3-0: Defeat Tan 6-2, 6-0 and go to the finals.

Billie Jean King Singles Cup
Camila Giorgi gives Italy 2-0 over France in BJK Cup
16 hours ago
The start of the Macerata area is very difficult: on duty, he opens with a double mistake and immediately gives up the break. The opponent confirms the second half and Camila trailed 2-0.
Then from there everything changes. Although Giorgi has some difficulties in serving (with occasional frequent throws and a foul on the feet), he is growing in terms of play, clearly superior to the Parisian. It’s a trip of victory, because since then the color blue is no longer a mistake
The first set ends easily 6-2 and the music does not change in the second set: with 12 consecutive wins, the second set ends 6-0 (with a backhand foul by the French at the last point) and France takes their third defeat out of three matches.
Thus, Italy bypassed the playoffs and reached the finals.
Giorgi: “Covid? No excuse. What kind of Britney and Wrong!”
