Kamala Harris was President of the United States for one hour and 25 minutes

US President Joe Biden on Friday temporarily transferred her powers to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first woman in history to technically serve as US President. The transfer of power took a total of one hour and 25 minutes and occurred because Biden was under general anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

This type of alternative is common in cases where US presidents are under general anesthesia. Then Vice President Dick Cheney during his colonoscopy George W. Bush took his place twice. This is the first time for Biden and Harris.

The handover took place formally with two letters to President House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President Patrick Lehi warning him that he would be given anesthesia. Two more similar letters were sent when Biden regained consciousness and regained his powers.

Harris served in his office at the White House during his first brief “presidency.” Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for Research on Women and Politics in the United States; He said Reuters This replacement could not really be considered the moment a woman became president for the first time in the history of the United States, and her reign was very short.

In his book I take your questions now, Stephanie Grisham, head of the press office of Donald Trump’s presidency, pointed out that the former president was also subjected to colonoscopy in 2019, but did not state that his powers should not be transferred to then-vice president Mike. For not making fun of medical practice on TV. Biden has vowed to be more transparent about his health than his predecessor – both senior presidents who took office during the election, but Biden is an old man and now 79 years old.

Colonoscopy is a diagnostic test in which the walls of the colon, the final part of the administration system, are checked by inserting a probe into the anus. It is not painful because it occurs under anesthesia, and it is an important preventive tool, especially not only for colon cancers, but also for other pathological and potential problems. It is especially recommended for people over 50 or those with a family history of colon cancer.