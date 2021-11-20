November 20, 2021

US warns Ukraine, Allies: Putin’s Blitz possibility – last hour

Noah French November 20, 2021

(ANSA) – Washington, Nov. 19 – US and British intelligence increasingly believe that Vladimir Putin is considering military action to bring a large part of Ukraine under control or to further destabilize the country by promoting the government’s ‘Moscow thread’. The New York Times writes that 007 Americans have warned allies that there is a short-term window to prevent such action, pushing European countries to work with the United States to create a set of sanctions and military action. Kremlin.

US intelligence has told allies that Putin was increasingly frustrated by the peace process with France and Germany since the annexation of Crimea and support for the separatist uprising in the Donbass, according to US and European NYT sources. Putin, who continues to concentrate troops on the border with his neighbors, may be ready to defend a land route between eastern Ukraine and Crimea. U.S. analysts believe the Kremlin’s leader sees the coming months as a unique time to take advantage of Angela Merkel’s ouster and rising energy prices, limiting Europe’s support – largely to Russian supplies – to severe fines. (Handle).

