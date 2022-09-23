September 24, 2022

Juventus, the Board of Directors approves the financial statements: loss of 254.3 million

Karen Hines September 23, 2022 1 min read

The Juventus Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, which show a loss of 254.3 million (209.9 million on June 30, 2021).

Juventus notes that the 2021/22 financial year “was still subject to significant penalties due to the continuing health emergency associated with the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and the restrictive measures imposed by the authorities. The pandemic has significantly affected – directly and indirectly – revenue from matches revenues from sales of products and licenses, and revenues from the management of players’ rights, with the inevitable negative effects of an economic and financial nature.”

“Economic outcome and operating cash flows for FY 2022/2023 – although affected by the unfavorable economic, financial and political context – are expected to improve significantly compared to FY2021/2022, which continues to be significantly affected by the direct and indirect effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. “, highlights the club, highlights the future.

“The expected improvement – ​​and this is not, for the time being, a break-even forecast from the current fiscal year – also stems from the critical revenue development and cost rationalization actions that have been put in place starting in fiscal year 2020/2021 and are effective. In the medium term, as usual, performance will be impacted. The current year’s economic, equity and financial performance with sporting results – in particular the UEFA Champions League – and by the second phase of the 2022/2023 transfer campaign.”

