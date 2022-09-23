Due to the tax authorities, pay attention: in these cases you do not have to pay

Failure to pay taxes and fees may result in tax invoices being issued by the tax authorities. However, there are cases when you do not have to pay. Here are all the details.

Tax Bills: When They Don’t Have to Be Paid

It is clear that all taxpayers always have a duty to pay taxes and fees. However, as we expected, there are special cases where tax bills may not be paid. For example, we can find ways to escape, in case some of them are committed Official errors by the revenue agency. Notification defects are among the reasons why folders are invalid.

To date, payment folders are sent exclusively electronically via Certified Email (PEC). When forwarding a PEC, the revenue agency is required to use an email address that is in public records. Therefore, it is always advisable to check the address from which you receive a possible payment reminder. If any defects are found in the notification, just like using a different PEC address, it is possible to appeal to a judge and get the contract to be voided.

Another possibility of not paying the tax bill is Prescription. In this case, a tax notice may be received that exceeds the time limits, that is, those after which the debts to the revenue agency expire. Remember that they are specifically:

10-year deadlines for personal income tax, registration tax, value-added tax, ipocatastal tax, IRAP, RAI fee, and chamber of commerce rights

5 years of time limits for administrative penalties, traffic fines, social security contributions, and local taxes (Tari, Ici, Imu, Tarsi, Tasi)

3 years from the lead time before the vehicle tax enters the prescription.