Change the date – Libero Quotidiano

Sandro Iacometti September 23, 2022

It is difficult to understand whether the decision was actually made or whether it was born after clashes with the subsidiary ProsiebenSatwhich continues to consider Mediaset, despite the strong weight of 25% in what is essentially a public company, and a shareholder like any other. The fact is that Biscione has chosen to establish itself in Germany on a permanent basis. The group led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi announced yesterday the opening of an operational office in Munich, led by Catarina Bernds, who has been appointed General Manager for the entire German-speaking European region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

The move certainly represents a way to pull the reins a bit for Prosipin, who at the meeting last May refused to accept MediaforEurope’s proposals on governance, prompting Biscione to vote against approving the supervisory board’s work.

On that occasion, the Cologno Monzese Group said it was “dissatisfied” with the management of corporate governance by the Supervisory Board, which had “initiated a succession process that did not respect minimum international standards of transparency”. Tensions were exacerbated by the words of CEO Rainer Bogian, who declared a few days before the meeting in an interview at 1A that he did not need industrial partners: “I don’t see synergies, we are creating value ourselves.” Mediaset’s chief financial officer, Marco Giordani, apparently didn’t want to add fuel to the fire. In his elaboration of modernity, he focused on the project, stating that Bernds would have a “fundamental role in the creation of a European media group”.

He continued: “Our aim is to confirm and expand Mfe as one of the main European media players, an international center that guarantees in all areas where it manages significant investments in local content, inclusion and cultural diversity, as well as absolute independence. Editorial as in Mediaset España that has been appearing for more than 30 years. Behrends has held leadership positions at NBC Universal Networks for the past 15 years. As Managing Director, she has successfully built and led businesses in the DACH region, Eastern Europe and the Benelux countries where she was responsible for television production, pay-TV and live broadcasting.” She is an expert in new digital business models and has played a key role in the success of pay-TV in the German-speaking region and other parts of Europe,” reads a note from Mfe. “My entire commitment will be to enhance Mfe’s presence in the German-speaking region through constructive dialogue with partners and all parties involved. Together we will create a European response to international competition in the media sector,” Bernds commented.