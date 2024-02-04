“Aldo, Giovanni, and Giacomo? I have never regretted leaving the trio and my husband. I live in a small town, but I'm tired of traveling »

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
Marina Masseroni's first shows? At the bus stop, outside the high school. She enjoyed making her classmates laugh. And he succeeded. “Those were the years of free and upholstered radio, which operated in San Vittore Olona, a small village near Legnano, the “big city” where I was born and where I live, and I opened a private radio station. I went there almost every day and vented my strange inventions of comic characters…” He tells Corriere della Sera how those experiences served as his apprenticeship. “Yes, but my real passion was dramatic theatre, not comedy. In fact, I later attended a school Established by the Atecnici company in Busto Arsizio, she began acting in everything from children's theater to Pirandello.
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Juventus strengthens its axis with Barcelona and Real Madrid with a championship in the United States of America
Three men in the United States are accused of stealing Eagles documents
Bitter Earth, February 3 Preview: Engagement Party – Bitter Earth