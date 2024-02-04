“Aldo, Giovanni, and Giacomo? I have never regretted leaving the trio and my husband. I live in a small town, but I'm tired of traveling »

Marina Masseroni's first shows? At the bus stop, outside the high school. She enjoyed making her classmates laugh. And he succeeded. “Those were the years of free and upholstered radio, which operated in San Vittore Olona, ​​a small village near Legnano, the “big city” where I was born and where I live, and I opened a private radio station. I went there almost every day and vented my strange inventions of comic characters…” He tells Corriere della Sera how those experiences served as his apprenticeship. “Yes, but my real passion was dramatic theatre, not comedy. In fact, I later attended a school Established by the Atecnici company in Busto Arsizio, she began acting in everything from children's theater to Pirandello.