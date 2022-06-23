Waterpolo, Hungary Setterosa folds 10-9 and sees first place

Budapest (Hungary) – Fantastic victory for SetterosaWhich after a good match with Canada, Hungary hosts folds 10-9snatched North Americans at the top, who were still ahead of goal difference after blasting 22-2 trimmed to “Cinderella” Colombia, a real bedding team in the first set who had taken up to 35 on their debut against the Hungarian. Coach Celebo girls now “see” first place in the group: Friday, the last round will see Italy’s opposition to South America and direct conflict between Hungary and Canada: it will take the goleada to become independent from the other outcome. register It will allow Setterosa to skip the first round of qualifying and already make sure of the quarter-finals.