Juve messages and his colleagues

“as i always say, You can cry and complain or face the situation head on And appear stronger. It’s been 31 years since I chose the second path and it works. If needed, there will be 25 hours of healing time to recover in time to play even a minute. while, My energies will be with my teammates Every moment of the game and I wish that for every Brazilian! There is less and less left to return! Thanks for all the messagesAnd so, in the wake of the ankle sprain he suffered in Brazil and Serbia, the resilient Juventus defender and the national team’s green-gold Daniel Show optimism On your Instagram account about the immediate return to the field.