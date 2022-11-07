Discover a new inert black hole, the closest to Earth so far

We followed certain routes diagonally in the Milky Way. And so on dormant black hole Closest to Earth intercepted so far. The discovery is the work of a team led by an astrophysicist Karim Al-Badriresearcher inHarvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in United State. and in study Recently published in the magazine Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Explains that the new hole Its mass is ten times greater than the mass of the Sun.is located approx 1600 light years From Earthin the constellation Ophiuchus and has been renamed Gaia BH1. Al-Badri and his team discovered for the first time an inert black hole thanks to Gaia spacecraft The European Space Agency (ESA), which precisely tracks the motion of the Milky Way’s stars. Use of data from Jayathe researchers were able to determine that the orbit of one of the stars orbiting GAIA BH1 contains some Irregular, which means that its motion has been altered by some “invisible force”, just like a potentially nearby sleeping black hole. So the team of researchers used Gemini North Telescope On top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii To examine velocity and oscillations, using the same technology that astronomers use in measurable analyses outer planets, causing an oscillation similar to that of a star near the black hole. “Our successive observations on Gemini have confirmed beyond any doubt that the system consists of a black hole and a star that revolves around it (i.e.”binary star system») contains a normal star and at least one inactive black hole – the study reads -. We could not find an astrophysical scenario and plausible elements that could explain the observed orbit (wobbles) of the system unless it involved at least one black hole.”

But there is still a lot to discover, because black holes are born as a result of an explosion Supernovaafter the collapse of gravity huge stars with a mass greater than 25 solar masses. Thus, the exploding star that gave birth to this black hole must have a mass 25 times greater than the mass of the Sun. Advertising From researchers in this particular binary system, the star orbiting Gaia BH1 certainly shows anomalies as it orbits the black hole, but it generally follows its orbit fairly regularly. In short, why does the star orbiting this new supermassive black hole look practically “normal”? The discovery of this new inert black hole, in essence, opens the door to long-term questions rather than short-term answers. The goal will be to reveal not only the genesis of the formation of this particular binary system, but also open the various possibilities that there are still many dormant black holes to be discovered in the Milky Way. after every thing, “I was preparing for the long journey we got lost, we followed certain roads diagonally inside the Milky WayWe will get lost again, to be amazed again,We, from the provinces of Ursa Minor“.

