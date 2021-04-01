Johnson & Johnson: Millions of vaccine doses are unusable in the United States

As of: 04/01/2021 6:53 am

According to media reports, the complete set of corona vaccines from manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in the United States is unusable. So a total of 15 million cans cannot be used.

A media report states that millions of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson are unusable at an American plant. The U.S. company confirmed that a batch of vaccines at the Baltimore plant did not “meet the standard”, but did not provide any statistics. The New York Times reported 15 million figures.

Delivery promises must be kept

According to the newspaper, an investigation by the US FDA is expected, which could further restrict production. The authority said it was aware of the situation but did not provide further details. The plant is operated by Emergency Biosolutions, and the company says the FDA has not yet approved vaccine production.

Johnson & Johnson announced that Baltimore would send more staff to “monitor, control and support the production process.” It is guaranteed to deliver an additional 24 million cans in April. “Quality and safety are still our priority,” the company said. Despite this incident, more than a billion vaccines are expected to be produced by the end of this year.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been approved in the European Union since mid – March. In total, the European Commission has ordered vaccination of 200 million people from the manufacturer. The vaccine is expected to be available in Germany from mid-April.