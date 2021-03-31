Tight locking in three regions: East Austria closes itself

In view of the high number of infections and busy clinics, Vienna is pulling the rip card: in the capital and two central states, shops will have to close again as tough measures apply from Thursday. In other parts of the country, however, they remain open – even on Good Friday.

Parts of Austria will be re-locked on Thursday. The eastern states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burkina Faso are affected. The British corona variant is particularly prevalent there. The use of intensive care beds in clinics is high. The seven-day event in the three federal states ranges from 280 to 340.

Across Austria, 260 people per 100,000 people have been infected in the last seven days. The measure will apply to the three federal states affected until April 10. All stores should be closed, except for the usual exceptions for everyday needs. Museums and zoos are no longer allowed to visit.

On top of that, there are exit restrictions throughout the day. Outdoor hobbies are also a good reason to leave your home. Worship services are permitted in accordance with the most stringent health rules. No tightness to other parts of the country. The shops here are open on Good Friday.