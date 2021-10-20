Jeep Grand Wagoneer vs. Cadillac Escalade

Many buyers know what kind of vehicle they want but still find themselves waffling between the different models available in their desired segment. Say you already know you want a spacious SUV and have figured out your budget can support a luxury vehicle. However, there still a handful of popular vehicles fitting this description. How can you decide between them?

Many drivers in the market for a large, well-equipped SUV find themselves comparing new models like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and the Cadillac Escalade — trying to figure out which one will meet their needs and wants better. The Wagoneer is an exciting newcomer to the large SUV segment; the Escalade is more of an established defender by comparison.

Are you one of the drivers comparing these two premium models? Here’s a head-to-head comparison to help you get a better feel for these SUVs.

2022 Wagoneer vs. Escalade: Performance Specs

Some of the most important factors to consider when SUV shopping are related to performance. How much get-up-and-go power does a model have? How often can you expect to have to fill up the gas tank? Can you trust your SUV on rough terrain on your next family camping trip?

The Cadillac Escalade features either a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower and 460 lb. ft. of torque) or a 3-liter V6 turbodiesel (277 horsepower and 460 lb. ft. of torque). As Car Buzz reports, this results in up to 8,300 pounds of towing capacity at most. The Escalade comes with two-wheel drive, while four-wheel drive is available for an extra fee. Depending on the trim level and engine, the Escalade fetches about 14 miles per gallon in the city and 19 miles per gallon on the highway.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer utilizes a 6.4-liter V8 engine for 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque. This puts the towing capacity just shy of 10,000 pounds — at 9,850, to be exact. Furthermore, every iteration of the Grand Wagoneer come standard with a 4×4 drivetrain. Drivers can expect to get about 13 miles per gallon on city streets and 18 m.p.g. on the highway.

Although massive luxury SUVs are not the first off-road vehicle of choice, the Jeep does come standard with its proprietary Quadra-Lift Air Suspension and electronic rear limited slip differential — which, along with the four-wheel drive, likely make this vehicle better equipped to handle inclement terrain than its competitors.

2022 Wagoneer vs. Escalade: Inside the Cabin

Both SUVs exude comfort and luxury from the inside out though there are a few key differences. Exhibit A: The Escalade can seat up to seven; the Grand Wagoneer can seat up to eight.

The Escalade has slightly more overall cargo space, but the Grand Wagoneer offers passengers more space in which to stretch out. Drivers looking for leather seats will find these as the standard option in the Grand Wagoneer, while the Escalade starts out with leatherette upholstery unless you choose to upgrade.

2022 Wagoneer vs. Escalade: Price

You’ll notice a bit of a difference in base MSRP, with the 2022 Grand Wagoneer starting at $88,190 and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade clocking in at $76,195. As one writer notes for Motor Biscuit, though, drivers who want to purchase an Escalade with optional features like four-wheel drive can expect the price to rise by thousands — putting it in the same ballpark where the Grand Wagoneer starts.

If you’re struggling to decide between the 2022 Grand Wagoneer and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, you’re certainly not alone. Both of these SUVs offer a lot of drool-worthy convenience, comfort, and design features. The key is really choosing the vehicle most in line with your lifestyle and priorities.

