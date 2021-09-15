September 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pope Francis, the electric SUV during his visit to Slovakia: the model

Pope Francis, the electric SUV during his visit to Slovakia: the model

Karen Hines September 15, 2021 2 min read

Pope Francis went to Slovakia at the invitation of the country’s president. Selected form to visit

(Skoda Media Press)

visit in Slovakia these days for Pope FrancescoAt the official invitation of the President of the Republic Susanna Caputova. On the occasion of visit the popeczech automaker Skoda Provide two for him and his entourage Enyaq iV and two Karoq, and make some changes to the same models to better accommodate them.

Read also >>> Pope Francis on a motorbike: the work of a street artist | Photo

Pope Francis Attributes of the Pope’s Chosen Model

Skoda Eniaq iV
(Skoda Media Press)

Specifically, the chosen model of the Pope is Skoda Eniaq iV. Both Electric SUVs He had transparent windows that replaced the stained glass to allow the faithful to see the Pope on the occasions he was present. to me. In addition, trusses dedicated to carrying the flag of the Vatican State were installed, while the official emblem of the papal visit was placed on the outside mirrors.

To be added, an auxiliary handle to the standard equipment fitted to the model to facilitate entry and exit from the vehicle.

But it doesn’t stop there. Skoda created an initiative for the occasion by creating a website dedicated to visiting Baba In Slovakia, through which greetings can be uploaded to the Supreme Pontiff, who will be able to see them comfortably inside the cockpit.

This is the second time Pope Francis has used vehicles of the Czech brand, after his visit to Ireland in 2018, when Skoda gave him four Rapid Spacebacks.

See also  Shopping List: With DoveConveni you become a thrift list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“The new Vasigma site is an epitome of passion and tradition”

September 14, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Electricity bill? 40% more expensive because of…gas. Vaccines and Green Pass, we are only 70% | first page

September 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stamp Fees on Postal Savings Bonds: Here’s How They Apply

September 7, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

“Unfortunately or not, I agree with him.” “Get it right” – Libero Cottidiano

September 15, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Pope Francis, the electric SUV during his visit to Slovakia: the model

September 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dua Lipa, revealed the US dates of Nostalgia Future Tour

September 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A NASA astronaut gets a residence permit aboard the International Space Station

September 15, 2021 Karen Hines