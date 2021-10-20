2.6 billion potential from US rights

Its turnover Premier League It is set to grow further outside the UK. Since the current contract expires at the end of this season, the English Top League is working to sell the TV rights to their games in the United States.

At this time, Premier League TV rights are valid $ 150 million For a season in the United States. This is the amount Comcast has paid over the past three seasons to allow NBC to broadcast the challenges of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and all other English warships.

Reported by Athletes, The new deal – which starts in the 2022/23 season – however will allow the Premier League to grow its revenue. According to researcher Jack Genovese, “Agreement from 3 billion Dollars (6 2.6 billion) It is possible for nine years.

An incredible number, considering that the contract for the 2013-2016 cycle has a value 250 million The total dollars and the six-year contract from 2016 to 2021 are worth it instead 1.1 billion Dollars in bulk.

Also, there may be more than one broadcaster broadcasting the match from next season (there are rumors of Dazn and Amazon may even expand its football opportunity). For the first time in the United States, the Premier League has been banned Four different packages.

First, the classic set includes all 380 Premier League matches, which must be split between the various platforms of the offender. Second New: All 380 meetings but shared exclusively in between Two partners.

Third and fourth personal and exclusive collections 190 games each. A back league consists of odd rounds of first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth selections, and doubles, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth selections. The other package modifies the terms.