Nations League, Hungary stop Germany. Dumfries responds to Zelensky

Budapest (Hungary) – After defeating England in the first appearance of the Nations League, Another Homework in Hungary by Marco Rossi, which also stops Germany, affects 1-1 and retains second place in Group 3 behind Italy’s Mancini. All this happens in the first minutes, as defender Nagy gives the lead to Hungary, and Hoffmann compensates for the Germans. As for League A, Group 4 is also on the field with the Netherlands, who maintain the lead thanks to a comeback against Poland, and who go ahead with two goals thanks to Kass and Napoli Zelenskybut that is captured by one or two oranges that were logged in just over three minutes by Klaasen and byInter Dumfries. in the end is Debye To fail in the rigor of potential success. Belgium did not take advantage of that, reaching 1-1 in Wales: Johnson responded to Tillmans.

Nations League, all results Nations League, League Two: Marusic saves Montenegro Groups 1 and 3 on the field in Nations League B. Ukraine wins againwho slipped after global disappointment for a second successive success, as Armenia staged 3-0 and remained alone at the top with full points in Group 1. On the neutral pitch in ód, Poland, Atalantino Malinovskyi opens the boogie Karavaev and Mikulenko completed the work. By the same result, Ireland beat Scotland with goals from Brown, Barout and Obafemi, and temporarily lifted itself to second place thanks to the goal difference. In Group C, Bosnia is still in pole position, with a 1-1 draw outside the derby with Montenegro: Minalo takes the guests ahead, Lazio Marosic signs the equation of the owners of the land With a shot deflected from the edge of the area; The first points for Romania, which defeated Finland, with the goal of Banko, After Puskas missed a penalty kick. See also West Side Story, here's the first trailer

Nations League, Serie A: Calhanoglu launches Turkey Turkey is still in full on its points, making it three out of three passes 2-0 in Luxembourg: Penalty kick by Inter Calhanoglu breaking the deadlockDursun doubles. And in the other Group A match, it was a good comeback for the Faroe Islands, who beat Lithuania 2-1, leaving them in last place with 0 points.