Italy after the vote: Polls worry the left

The national political framework begins to undergo some minor changes in light of the results of the local elections. The relations of gravity between the two parties change slightly, but remain by and large an unambiguous fact of the matter: according to another Surveys, in this time center right He continues to represent the alliance in which the Italians have the greatest confidence. This goes beyond the actual calibration of the individual political forces that became the champions of some changes, but did not lead to the emergence of who knows any revolution on the National Front.

Latest polls

To provide the most recent findings, pollster Alessandra Gisleri surveyed printingWho talked about the balance of the main parties and how the scenario has changed at the national level. The aforementioned poll confirms the trend that emerged near the administrative elections, when the ban on disclosure of polls was in effect. The Democratic Party leads, which undoubtedly comes out stronger than the local vote. Enrico Letta’s party reached 19.5%, closely followed by Italy brothers With 19.2% of preferences. Both are consistent with only +0.1% compared to the previous year’s survey.

Here are the two highest paying parties in recent days: league Di Matteo Salvini came in third with 17.6%, followed by Giuseppe Conte’s five-star move with 16.2%. Both by about a percentage point in one month. Instead it grows Come on Italy 0.8%, and thanks to Silvio Berlusconi’s return to the field, it amounted to 8.1%. Finally, Carlo Calenda’s work got 0.7% and reached 4.5% thanks to the excellent result achieved in the Rome elections.

The center-right can boast about 45% of Italians’ preferences, but other lists (such as the UDC) that historically support the alliance must be added. On the other hand, the left center (Pd and M5S) stopped at 35.7%. There is approximately 10 percentage points of difference between the two fronts. A large gap, but it must be taken into account that parties outside center-right and center-left coalitions are between 8% and 10% (measurement 4.5%, Italy FIFA 2%, + Europe 1.2%, Europe green 2.1%). Not to forget the large group of undecided and abstainers.

Trust the government

The government still has a good confidence index (47.4%). The same goes for the Prime Minister Mario Draghi (54.2%), which is however the protagonist of a slight decrease of about 2 percentage points compared to early September. Italians ask the Prime Minister to deal with all those issues that are not resolved or exacerbated by the pandemic: work and economic well-being (30.1%), the health emergency (19.1%) in decline, taxes (14, 7%), the high cost of living ( 11.2%), environmental care (8.8%), services to families (6.0%), respect for civil rights (5.6%)).