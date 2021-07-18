July 18, 2021

A 50-cent coin from 1861 is worth a lot

July 18, 2021

Having one of these coins in your house means being richer and not realizing it. Here is the most important.

Often a house It can hide our true treasures. We are talking about coins and banknotes, specifically, in this case we will talk about the first, often literally forgotten in the old conservative or coats. Memories of distant or close relatives, often real relics, live and direct testimony of an era lost in time, only this kind of trace can remain. for them the valueIt’s amazing, unimaginable even.

Anyway it’s good Locate That in addition to imaginable ancient coins, lira coins should be obvious the value It is not always deductible. There are aspects and factors that will influence the potential evaluation. We are not talking exclusively about Acquaintance, from the year of the coinage, so to speak, but also and first of all the conditions for the state of preservation of the coin itself. absolutely decisive factor.

Old lira: 50 cent coin from 1861, a real little treasure

In this case we are talking about 50 cents of pounds. We are talking about a currency that appeared in the country in the distant past 1825We’re talking about 200 years ago. Something totally unusual. Imagine the value that an old coin like this could have passedIn fact, the last two hundred years of the country’s history. In this case we are talking about two different types نوع instrument.

no Mint Florence of it Rome That year they minted the coin in question in a limited edition. In this case, taking into account the much smaller number of pieces produced in Rome, we are talking about 4mil It comes by itself Imagine that this version could have more value.

to me 50 cents minted in Florence we’re talking about a the value About two thousand euros. Rather, it was minted in Rome in 1861, we are talking about a value of 20 thousand euros. absolutely nothing Fabulous.

