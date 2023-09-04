Italian Post: maximum employment of postal workers, cashiers and clerks, to end soon – Younipa

I work for Poste Italiane with Graduate and Graduate Employment, job opportunities in different offices throughout the national territory. Here’s how to apply.

Poste Italiane is constantly launching selection processes to hire staff to perform various tasks, ranging from mail delivery and sorting to counter and office services.

Poste Italiane’s Human Resources department is currently welcoming new applications to hire Postmen, Window Operators and other staff. These new resources will be integrated into the institutional frameworks of the various branches located in the different Italian regions. Below are the professional numbers required.

Poste Italiane jobs: Here are the open positions

Poste Italiane’s new business plan envisages the recruitment of around 25,000 new resources by 2024, both through new recruitment and ensuring generational rotation.

At the moment, there are many open positions that you can apply for. You will find more details about employment opportunities on the website www.posteitaliane.itin the section dedicated to “Working with us”.

In particular, Poste Italiane is looking for mailman To be hired on a fixed term basis, based on business needs. Places of work are located in Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany, Trentino-Alto Adige, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto.

In addition, opportunities are available for prospective commerce graduates Financial advisorsthe. These opportunities are active in the following regions: Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Sardinia, Tuscany and Trentino-Alto Adige (Bolzano province only).

Poste Italiane also provides employment Financial advisors Permanent furnishings for the offices of Cuneo, Varese, Pavia and Trento. Among the requirements are a university degree in economics, law or finance and a certification as a financial advisor.

Alert: For all three positions the deadline for Submission of application is September 4, 2023.

Other Postal Employment Opportunities

Poste Italiane is currently looking for cashiers (front-end numbers) to be listed in its Bolzano provincial offices, in particular in the regions of Val Venosta, Val Pusteria, Valle Isarco, Val Gardena and Borgraviato. Recruitment will be for an indefinite period and necessary requirements include a high school diploma and a bilingual license.

In addition, opportunities are available for experienced real estate engineers who will be employed in offices in Turin, Milan, Genoa, Mestre, Bologna, Pescara, Rome, Naples and Palermo. Furthermore, there are training opportunities for engineering graduates to be inserted into the logistics sector, with work places in Pavia, Venice, Milan, Turin, Bologna and Rome.

Poste Italiane also aims to strengthen the Digital & Experience team and is therefore looking for design experts to join the Rome office.

In addition, an internship program is available to prepare participants for the bar exam. This opportunity is open to young lawyers from Bologna, Cagliari, Catanzaro, Naples and Rome. The training provides for reimbursement of expenses totaling €600 and will have a variable duration of between six and twelve months.