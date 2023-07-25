Italian and IMF GDP growth rate: +1.1% in 2023, better than Germany and France. Meloni: “The effectiveness of the government has been confirmed”

Thanks for the boost segments services Born in tourismgrowth for Gross Domestic Production Italy in the year 2023 upwards is modified by 0.4 percentage pointsthus moving from the +0.7% estimated last April to the current forecast +1.1%: Perform if confirmed will be better than perform Germany And France and higher than Eurozone average. This is what the International Monetary Fund noted in its update of the World Economic Outlook, the report (presented twice a year) that analyzes development scenarios in the short and medium term. For 2024, the International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecasts for the Italian economy upwards by 0.8 points, from +0.1% estimated in April to +0.9%. On the other hand, growth in the Eurozone is expected to decline from 3.5% In 2022 at 0.9% In 2023, before returning to1.5% In the year 2024.

The spread of data makes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rejoice: “bullish estimates confirm Italy’s GDPeffectiveness from government economic policy They encourage us to continue on this path and do better. Italy will grow more than Germany and France and more than the eurozone average. The results form the basis The next budget lawwhich we are already working on,” he writes in a note. “In a complex scenario we will continue to grow a line development Based on to cautionMomentum and stability of accounts. Italy proves to be flexible and dynamic. Businesses and families have given an extraordinary response,” said the Prime Minister.