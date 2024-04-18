Istat, 46.6% of Italians are satisfied with their lives – last minute

Just under half (46.6%) of Italians declared “high life satisfaction.”





These are the data from the Istat report, which indicate that in 2023, the proportion of satisfied people, which in 2022 grew especially among the very young, increased among people aged 25-34 years (48.6%, +3.5 points compared to 2014). 2022). . Satisfaction expressed by the population as a whole is stable and at high levels.





A general rebound in satisfaction with leisure time and friendly relationships has been confirmed, especially among people aged 60-64 years.





Positive indicators of personal economic satisfaction (59.4%, +2.4 percentage points) and work satisfaction (80.0% among employees, +2.1 percentage points).





The Aspects of Daily Life Survey reveals the level of satisfaction with citizens’ living conditions through a variety of indicators.





Satisfaction with life as a whole “is one of the indicators used to evaluate individuals’ subjective well-being,” Eastatt recalls. “It measures the extent to which individuals feel they are living a life that conforms to expectations beyond momentary possibilities.”



