May 29, 2022

EU mediation guide on the Russian oil embargo: except for the pipeline to Hungary and Germany

Karen Hines May 29, 2022

Hungary may drop its veto on the EU embargo on Russian oil after European Commission Draft agreement proposed to governments for a partial moratorium on crude oil to Moscow. The settlement behind the sixth package of sanctions, reported by Bloomberg, is to prevent the import of oil supplies only by sea and, instead, to postpone stops on those passing through the Druzhba pipeline, nicknamed “Friendship”, which supplies Hungary, Germany and Poland directly. . So far the Hungarian president Victor Urban It has never accepted any counties without Hungarian “energy security guarantees”. The permanent representatives of the European Union will discuss the package today. Although there is cautious optimism regarding Orbán’s position, whose requests may be accepted, it is feared that the consensus could be eroded by the privileged situation in which Germany and Poland may also find themselves. However, Berlin and Warsaw seem willing to part with Russian oil in the given time frame.

Sixth package of EU sanctions

The draft was sent by the European Union Commission on the eve of European Council Scheduled to take place on Monday, May 30 in Brussels, in fact, plans to allow member states six months to gradually stop importing oil from Moscow, regarding supplies by sea, and eight months for those refined products. This would give the Commission more time for Hungary, as well as substantial help from the scheme’s money RePowerEuBecause you are finding an alternative energy supply, and thus trying to break the deadlock in the negotiations that held for a month the sixth package of European sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

