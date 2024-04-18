Citroën C3 Aircross: grows to accommodate 7

It stretches – It completely changes its shape and increases in size Citroen C3 AircrossWhich is 23 cm long from 4.16 to Its length is 4.39 metersallowing it to accommodate up to 7 passengers. The new C3 Aircross shares the platform with its younger sister, the C3 (recently revamped). Smart carwhich allows not only to rationalize costs but also to offer a wide range of engines, from electric motors to conventional combustion engines.

Square shapes – the Citroen C3 Aircross It is characterized by the French company's new style, which was inaugurated by the Oli concept car, with a somewhat vertical nose and a light three-part signature. Traffic from appearance The previous model rounded to the positives square It brought a more aggressive look, thanks to a higher, horizontal hood, wider tracks and shoulders that wrapped around larger wheels. The verticality of the front is also present at the back, where the rear window slopes almost vertically towards the ground.

Even more space in the back – The increase in length translates into better habitability on board. Although it has not released images of the passenger compartment, the manufacturer claims the long wheelbase of the car Citroen C3 Aircross Allows you to introduce passengers More space For the legs, even for those sitting in Third gradewhere there is a pair of Retractable seats (It remains to be seen whether it will be standard equipment or offered as an option.) The new C3 Aircross also promises increased ground clearance and, consequently, a higher driving position for improved visibility.

Electricity and gasoline – At this moment there Citroen He did not explain how the engine group would be formed C3 AircrossBut we can imagine that it will follow its little sister, the C3. The all-electric variant will certainly be available with a 113 hp unit and a range of around 400 km. There will be no shortage of thermal variables, based on 3 cylinder 1.2 gasoline 100 hp or 136 hp mild hybrid. We'll know more in a few weeks, when the expected summer launch date approaches.