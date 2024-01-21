Is sleeping with your partner a nightmare? This is the Scandinavian method that has become popular

Are you having difficulty sleeping with your partner to the point that the relationship has become a nightmare? This is the Scandinavian way to save you

Too nice to sleep with your partner? Conducting a general survey can reveal some truly surprising data, to tell the truth. Data that, when analyzing the overall picture of all couples, may seem contradictory, if not surprising. But why and Where does this contradiction come from?? The truth is that it is very beautiful and we feel very happy and calm when we find ourselves in a loving relationship like high school sweethearts who have no worries.

So, after a successful date, going home is definitely the most desirable thing and creates the least problems. However, things change when both partners share a house and, above all, a bed. Which is a bit sad to think about. But in reality there is nothing truer than this. In fact, based on recent statistics, it seems that many couples, even after having lived a long love story, suddenly end up quarreling or breaking up, incredibly, because they cannot bear to sleep together. This would actually ruin any relationship, because it is the basic principle, Top foundation.

Here is the Scandinavian way of sleeping with your partner that has become popular?

There are many couples who love to sleep in each other's arms, but there are many other couples who cannot stand it, because they feel very jealous of the moment they sleep and want to be as free as possible so that they can rejuvenate themselves as best as possible. In addition to these factors, we know that having the bed and sheets to ourselves is ours, and the ability to do so Enjoy complete and complete freedom, It's absolutely priceless.

Not to mention that during the night you can wake up to go to the bathroom, even frequently, which can certainly be very annoying for the other partner who instead sleeps peacefully like a baby. Also in this case Participation plays a key role. In fact, just like food or wine, sleep can also be shared with those we love or so it should be.

With the Scandinavian method literally becoming popular, partners will be able to enjoy their space and at the same time maintain the right amount of closeness and physical contact, which does no harm and helps the couple feel good. Partners will be able to do this They both enjoy the benefits of the bed Without necessarily changing rooms. It will be enough for each of them to sit on their own separate blanket or quilt instead of a large blanket. Thus any draft on the deck will be avoided.