Pro-Palestine Students, WP: “A group of billionaires urged New York mayor to use police against anti-Israel protests”

They lead giant corporations, manage billions, and their names are among the best known on Wall Street and in financial circles of importance, in New York and in the United States. According to the Washington Post, they pressured the mayor of the Big Apple, Eric Adams, to send police to break up pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. […]

They lead giant corporations, handle billionaires, and their names are among the most recognized in the world Wall Street In important financial circles, A New York And in the United States. according to Washington Post They put pressure on the mayor of the Big Apple, Eric AdamsTo send the police to disperse the protests Pro-Palestinian At Columbia University.

It is April 26, as the American newspaper reconstructed its article from the chronology of the conversation that took place on Zoom. A group of distinguished managers including the founder of the snack company Kind Daniel LubetzkyChief Financial Officer Danielle LoebBillionair Blavatnik only And real estate investor Joseph St I’m on a video call with Adams: It was only a week after the mayor sent men for the first time New York Police Department To the prestigious university campus. There is discussion about possibly making donations to the mayor’s campaign and intervening with the president of Columbia to allow Adams to send police back to the university to manage the protests.

Messages describing the video call were recorded in a WhatsApp chat, which began a few days after the October 7 attack by an employee of the billionaire and real estate mogul. Barry Starlightwhich includes some of the country’s most prominent business and financial leaders, including the former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schulzfounder of Dell Michael Dellhedge fund manager Bill Ackman H Joshua Kushnerfounder of Thrive Capital and brother Jared KushnerDonald Trump’s son-in-law.

The chat, titled “Current Events in Israel,” has about 100 members, more than a dozen of whom appear on the annual list of Israel’s billionaires. Forbes. A member of this chat revealed to mail From the donation to the mayor of $2100, the maximum permitted by law, during that month. Other members offered to pay private security companies to assist officers, the chat log shows, an offer that Adams is said to have accepted, but which the city administration rejected to the newspaper.