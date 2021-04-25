Is 500 km electric? Soon it will be normal

“Current lithium-ion batteries are found in classic batteries Downward cost curve. With the introduction of sustainable cathode materials, such as lithium iron phosphate, they have already passed an important standard $ 100 per kilowatt hour Of electricity. It is the magic border below it The electric vehicle becomes cheaper One with a combustion engine. . It is not yet possible to say today whether or how quickly this can be achieved with a solid-state battery. “

“Even a thousand km how much autonomy can be.”

What improvements can motorists expect?



“The electric range of over 500 km will soon be evident. A range of up to 1000 km can also be reached. In general, vehicle development is on the right track. On the other hand, I see difficulties in providing adequate shipping infrastructure. We need a large network of Powerful express charging stations.We need to allow city dwellers who do not have their own charging boxes to charge an electric car easily. We have to standardize prices when charging on the street.Electric car has the best carbon footprint for all types of payment in the passenger car sector: so we must ensure that it prevails Electric mobility. “

There is often criticism of extracting raw materials from cobalt and lithium battery. Do you see alternatives?

“Cobalt is currently mainly usedAnd in batteries for cell phones and notebooks, As well as in hard and sharp steels. While for electric cars, a complete exit appears to be both possible and necessary. Just not because The issue of human rights, But also because of the limited reserves. A good alternative is already available at Lithium iron phosphate, Which is a non-toxic, inexpensive and sustainably available substance, plus something called spinyl manganese on the other hand, there is still no compelling alternative to lithium. However, I also see that the situation here is not so critical since then Global lithium reserves are much greater Of those found in cobalt. Currently, there are alternatives to extracting lithium from salt lakes. ”