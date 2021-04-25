The sudden use of lavender as an original recipe would drive everyone crazy

There is an amazing, unimaginable use of lavender flowers to create a very original recipe that will make everyone go crazy. It is a delicious and highly refined dessert, from Intense aroma Of lavender with quick and easy preparation.

They are delicious lavender macarons, and they are very tasty cookies made with almond flour, eggs, sugar and lavender buds. over there filling It can also be made with simple cream or chocolate cream, which goes well with the delicate flavor of your pies.

Ingredients for about 20 desserts

2 teaspoons of dried lavender buds

4 cups of almond flour

2 cups of powdered sugar

a pinch of salt

2 egg whites

For cream

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons of honey

Half a cup of butter or cheese

Begin the process by pouring powdered sugar and lavender buds into a blender. Mix the two ingredients well and add the almond flour and continue for a few minutes until the ingredients are well mixed.

Aside, take the egg white with a pinch of salt and beat for a few minutes with the help of an electric whisk, add sugar and beat until solid. Finally, take the pre-mixed mixture, and pour it into the scrambled egg white and sugar. With the help of a silicone spatula, carefully mix the mixture from the bottom up so that the eggs are not loosened.

The macaron foil dough is ready and can be put into a pastry bag to create classic dimensional disc shapes. Prepare waffle shapes directly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes at 150 ° C.

While you wait for the pies to soften, you can move on to making the cream. With the help of an electric whisk, mix the butter, sugar and honey. After a few minutes, when all the ingredients are well mixed, the cream is ready. When the pies are well cooked and cooled well, you can move on to the filling.