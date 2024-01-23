Economic agenda for January 23, 2024

More Wall Street quarterly reports

to Eduardo Fagnani

January 23, 2024, raw 08:02

Italian Stock Exchange



Business Square Pearl Suspended from trading. Capital increase Work is underway to increase capital Portobello. The process is scheduled to end on February 1, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 26. Government bonds The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on January 26, 2024. Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements Abetaren (Fiscal Year 2022/2023 – 3.00pm) My quarter



United State General Electric (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Halliburton (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Johnson & Johnson (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Lockheed Martin (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Verizon Communications (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Netflix (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close) Texas Instruments (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close) Central banks



Bank of Japan communication Monetary policy decisions (03.30 AM). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The short-term interest rate should be confirmed at -0.1%, while the 10-year interest rate should remain at 0%.

(03.30 AM). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The short-term interest rate should be confirmed at -0.1%, while the 10-year interest rate should remain at 0%. Press conference by Kazuo Ueda Commentary on monetary policy decisions (7.30 am). total economy



Europe Consumer confidence index (Flash estimate) in January 2024 (4 p.m.). Consensus: -14.2 (previous: -15.0).