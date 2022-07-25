iOS and Android: Finally Together | Sharing data will no longer be a problem

Finally, the ability to pass all data from Android to iOS comes from the Beta version and becomes part of the stable versions of the functions of the world’s most popular messaging app.

Here, then, after only a month of staying in the world of releases beta, This functionality has become part of the stable versions and is made available to all users without discrimination.

The announcement of the move to the stable version was announced by WhatsApp itself on its social channels, to the delight of the millions of users who use the Meta instant messaging app every day.

Here’s how to migrate your data

There are of course minimum requirements that must be met in order to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iOS. Among those, it is needed Android Lollipop or SDK 21 or higher or Android 5 or higher installed on your Android device; The operating system iOS 15.5 or higher installed on iPhone; L ‘Switch to the iOS app installed on your Android phone; WhatsApp for iOS version 2.22.10.70 or higher installed on the new device; WhatsApp for Android version 2.22.7.74 or higher installed on the old device.

It is also necessary to use the same phone number, iPhone, on both devices It must be set or factory reset to be paired with the Switch to iOS app and transfer data from your Android phone; Both devices must be connected to an e . power source You must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Instead, the Android device must be connected to the iPhone hotspot.

Finally, regarding the procedures for passing data, here are the procedures to follow. First you need to open the Switch to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the onscreen instructions; An icon will appear on Melafonino. When prompted, you will need to enter the code on your Android phone; At this point you have to click continue and follow the on-screen instructions; To determine The WhatsApp in the screen Data transfer.

Once you have completed all these steps, you have to click Started on your Android phone and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. When the data is ready, the account will be disconnected from the Android phone; At this point it will be necessary to touch Come on To return to the application, switch to iOS; Now we must touch continue To transfer data from Android phone to iPhone and wait for the switch to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

At this point, the company is about to expire. Now click on Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store; Open WhatsApp and log in with the same phone number used on the old device; to touch beginning When prompted and wait for the process to complete; Once the activation of the new device is complete, you will find your chats waiting for you.