Google Pixel 6a disassembled in video – Very simple fixes

also for Google Pixel 6a, the newcomer Mountain View mid-range, it’s time Undergo the usual shredding process: As is increasingly the case, the first to arrive was the PBKReviews YouTube channel, with its analytical, dry and straightforward style. Unlike the most common method, which involves starting from the back cover of this smartphone It starts directly from the screen: Using a little hot air and a plastic tool, you should remove the adhesive that keeps it attached to the rest of the components. The procedure looks rather simple, also due to the lack of curved edges and the fact that the frame of the display itself is made of plastic, and therefore more flexible.