Intesa Sanpaolo and Semi di Vita promote the (re)Abilita – Economia . project

Intesa Sanpaolo, the social cooperative Semi di Vita, promotes the project (re)Abilita Aiming to promote Training and employment opportunities in social agriculture for children held at the Fornelli Punitive Institute for Minors in Bari and young people who are subject to alternative measures to detention in educational communities in the region.

The project will be presented on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11 am live on the Intesa Sanpaolo and ANSA websites.

The meeting, moderated by La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno journalist Rita Schena, will be attended by Elena Jacobs, Head of Social Development and Relations with Universities of Intesa San Paolo, Alberto Pedroli, Regional Director of Basilicata, Puglia and Molise of Intesa San Paolo, Giuseppe Centumani, Director of the Juvenile Justice Center of Puglia and Basilicata. and Campania, Giampaolo Romanazzi, mayor of Valenzano and Angelo Santoro, president of the Simi di Vita cooperative. Also present will be Don Angelo Cassano, Liaison Officer of the Presidency of Bari de Libra, Associations of Names and Numbers against the Mafia, and Raffaele Diomede, President of the Day Center for the Educational Community of the Palace of the Chicolino di Bari Criminal District.