Davis Cup Finals: Results with quarter-final details. Australia is the first to advance to the semi-finals

Davis Cup Finals – Photo Getty Images

The finals of the Davis Cup between the eight best national tennis teams began in Malaga. And immediately it was a real challenge between Australia and the Netherlands, with Ocean managing to impose itself in both legs of the comeback. In the first match, Jordan Thompson (ATP 84) defeated Talon Griekspoor (96) after 2 hours and 55 minutes, beating him 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, while Alex de Minaur (24) beat Butch van de Zandscholp. , defeated 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Other quarter-final matches, scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, will include Italy-US, Germany-Canada and Croatia-Spain.

Davis Cup – Finals – Quarter-finals – Malaga (Hard Indoor)

today

4pm Australian time – Dutchman 2-0

16:00 Thompson J. (Australia) – Grickspur T.V. (Ned)

ITF Finals J. Thompson J. Thompson 4 7 6 T. greekspor T. greekspor 6 5 3 Winner: J. Thompson service unfold group 3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. greekspor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 shred 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 shred 30-0 40-0 shred 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. greekspor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 cannon 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 shred 0-0 → 1-0 service unfold group 2 T. greekspor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 cannon 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 shred 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. greekspor 0-15 cannon 15-15 30-15 40-15 See also Juventus and Bremer are waiting in Turin for medical checks - sports - football 5-4 → 5-5 T. greekspor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 cannon 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. greekspor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 shred 3-2 → 3-3 T. greekspor 0-15 0-30 cannon 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 shred 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 shred 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. greekspor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 shred 0-0 → 1-0 service unfold group 1 T. greekspor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 shred 40-0 shred shred 3-5 → 4-5 T. greekspor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 cannon 3-4 → 3-5 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 shred 30-40 40-40 40 a 40-40 40 a A-40 2-4 → 3-4 T. greekspor 15-0 15-15 15-30 cannon 30-30 40-30 shred 2-3 → 2-4 J. Thompson 15-0 shred 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40 a 0-0 → 0-1

17:30 De Minaur A. (Aus) – Van De Zandschulp B. (Ned)

ITF Finals a. de minor a. de minor 5 6 6 B. Van de Zandschulp B. Van de Zandschulp 7 3 4 Winner: a. de minor service unfold group 3 B. Van de Zandschulp 5-4 → 6-4 a. de minor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40 a 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 cannon See also Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, February 17th. alive A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 a. de minor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 shred 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 cannon 2-1 → 2-2 a. de minor 0-15 cannon 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 a. de minor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 service unfold group 2 B. Van de Zandschulp 5-3 → 6-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 4-2 → 4-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 a. de minor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 cannon 0-30 cannon 15-30 30-30 40-30 shred 2-0 → 2-1 a. de minor 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40 a cannon 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-0 → 1-0 service unfold group 1 a. de minor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40 a 40-40 40 a 40-40 40 a cannon 5-6 → 5-7 B. Van de Zandschulp 5-5 → 5-6 B. Van de Zandschulp 4-4 → 4-5 B. Van de Zandschulp 3-3 → 3-4 a. de minor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 a. de minor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 a. de minor See also Bayern Munich - Salzburg: 7-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final score and commentary on the match 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 cannon 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

19:00 Ebden M/Purcell M-Kolhoff W/Middelkoop M.

ITF Finals M Ebden/M Purcell M Ebden/M Purcell W. Kollhoff/M. Middelkoop W. Kollhoff/M. Middelkoop

tomorrow

16:00 Spain – Croatia

The formations will meet after three o’clock in the afternoon

Thursday

11:00 Italy – United State

The formations will meet after 10

16:00 Germany – Canada

The formations will meet after three o’clock in the afternoon