November 23, 2022

Le Finals di Davis Cup - Foto Getty Images

Davis Cup Finals: Results with quarter-final details. Australia is the first to advance to the semi-finals

The finals of the Davis Cup between the eight best national tennis teams began in Malaga. And immediately it was a real challenge between Australia and the Netherlands, with Ocean managing to impose itself in both legs of the comeback. In the first match, Jordan Thompson (ATP 84) defeated Talon Griekspoor (96) after 2 hours and 55 minutes, beating him 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, while Alex de Minaur (24) beat Butch van de Zandscholp. , defeated 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Other quarter-final matches, scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, will include Italy-US, Germany-Canada and Croatia-Spain.

Davis Cup – Finals – Quarter-finals – Malaga (Hard Indoor)

today
4pm Australian time AUX – Dutchman Ned 2-0

16:00 Thompson J. (Australia) – Grickspur T.V. (Ned)

ITF Finals

J. Thompson

4

7

6

T. greekspor

6

5

3

Winner: J. Thompson

17:30 De Minaur A. (Aus) – Van De Zandschulp B. (Ned)

ITF Finals

a. de minor

5

6

6

B. Van de Zandschulp

7

3

4

Winner: a. de minor

19:00 Ebden M/Purcell M-Kolhoff W/Middelkoop M.

ITF Finals

M Ebden/M Purcell

W. Kollhoff/M. Middelkoop

tomorrow
16:00 Spain ESP – Croatia HRV extension
The formations will meet after three o’clock in the afternoon

Thursday
11:00 Italy ITA – United State United States of America
The formations will meet after 10

16:00 Germany DEU – Canada Can
The formations will meet after three o’clock in the afternoon

