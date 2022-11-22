Live F1 / Pirelli Test 2023: Leclerc Leader, Alonso in Aston Martin – Live





[F1] – Hello, dear readers FormulaPassion.it And welcome back with the appointment made for the written records of the day Pirelli test in Abu Dhabi Which officially concludes the 2022 Formula 1 season, which ended last Sunday, almost a month before what happened in 2021, so as not to interfere with the Qatar World Cup. Track activity started at 06:00 Italian time and will continue until 15:00. behind To the ten young drivers selected by each team Today is an important day because it marks the debut of Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly at Alpine, Oscar Piastri at McLaren and Nico Hulkenberg’s return to Formula 1 at the wheel of Haas.

The session is in progress

08.55 – announced Mattia Binotto Ferrari 2023 will not look like Red Bull nor Mercedes.

08.50 – green light At the bottom of the pit lane, testing resumed in Abu Dhabi after Oscar Piastri pitted.

08.40 – Before red flag From the day Oscar Piastri caused it, he stopped at Turn-7.

08.30 – Some activity shots on the track so far.

08.15 – Times and periods two hours after the test. Leclerc is still in charge, and Perez and De Vries with 40 laps to go were the riders who played the most.

08.00 – The top teams will rotate riders into the two scheduled sessions. Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and George Russell are on the track this morning, but in the afternoon it will be Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso will also make way for Lance Stroll. All of the owners’ cars are for Pirelli tests, while the cars for young drivers don’t necessarily have to continue working on the 2023 tyres.

07.45 – Nico Hulkenberg’s adventure at the wheel of Haas began with some problems. The German driver had to stop his car in the second sector, but that did not cause a red flag.

After 90 minutes of testing in Abu Dhabi and 23 laps for Nico and 27 for Pietro so far. Unfortunately, there are two test gremlins on Nico’s car, so it had to be restored and will now be fixed.#HaasF1 # F1 Test pic.twitter.com/51nipTvTxZ – Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 22, 2022

07.30 – Carlos Sainz, looking back at 2022, has no doubt about what was the worst moment of his season.

07.15 times one hour after the test.

07.00 Alonso drives an Aston Martin without sponsorship because he is on loan and is still under contract with Alpine until the end of 2022.

One Aston labeled full for Drugovich but one empty for Alonso as he is still officially contracted to Alpine and on loan from Alpine #F1 #AbuDhabiTest pic.twitter.com/tOFb3vPIR2 – Chris Midland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 22, 2022

06.45 Nico Hulkenberg also got his start with Haas.

06.30 – Pierre Gasly also comes out of the pits for the first time on an Alpine wheel.

First lap as Alpine’s driver @employee! 👋 pic.twitter.com/NjD7IzD5pL – BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 22, 2022

06.15 – After many ups and downs of a legal nature, Oscar Piastri’s career as a McLaren driver began.

Coming out for the first time as a McLaren driver! 😍 @tweet pic.twitter.com/kkybwFdzCz – McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 22, 2022

06.00 – green light At the bottom of the pit lane.